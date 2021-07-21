Chicharito tells Abby Wambach the story of how he got his nickname on Abby's Places

United States World Cup winner Abby Wambach met up with LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for this week's episode of Abby's Places on ESPN+.

The focus of the conversation is the art of the golazo and Hernandez has scored more than a few in his time. He's Mexico's all-time leader in goals scored and he’s currently tied with Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz atop the league with 10 goals this season.

but the two also cover the Mexican international's well-known nickname. He told her the simple story of the name, inspired by his dad's green eyes.