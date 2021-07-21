Chicharito tells Abby Wambach the story of how he got his nickname on Abby's Places

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

United States World Cup winner Abby Wambach met up with LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for this week's episode of Abby's Places on ESPN+.

The focus of the conversation is the art of the golazo and Hernandez has scored more than a few in his time. He's Mexico's all-time leader in goals scored and he’s currently tied with Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz atop the league with 10 goals this season.

but the two also cover the Mexican international's well-known nickname. He told her the simple story of the name, inspired by his dad's green eyes.

"He played soccer in my country and when my uncle saw that my dad has green eyes, he started saying, 'You have eyes like a pea,'" Chicharito told Wambach. "He was called pea, in Mexico that's chicharo. Then, I started playing soccer and I was the son of him so I was the little pea. From there, it was chicharito."

This week's episode is the third of Abby's Places, the first expansion of ESPN+'s Peyton's Places. Over the course of the series, Wambach will speak to different people in the world of soccer to discover why soccer is considered the beautiful game. In episode three, Wambach also talks to commentator Andres Cantor and tries play-by-play.

Episode three of Abby's Places drops today on ESPN+.

Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, LA Galaxy 1
LA Galaxy sign attacker Efrain Alvarez to multi-year contract extension
Should LA Galaxy do business with Liga MX over Efra Alvarez and Julian Araujo?

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13
Goal of the Week

LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13
Costa Rica v. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match
Gold Cup

Costa Rica v. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match
Vancouver Whitecaps FC set for return to Canada, await games at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps FC set for return to Canada, await games at BC Place
What to watch for on a packed MLS Wednesday: Atlanta's fresh start and more
Voices: Sam Jones

What to watch for on a packed MLS Wednesday: Atlanta's fresh start and more
Your skills can win you a trip to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Star Game

Your skills can win you a trip to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game
East challenger? CF Montréal's "bold vision" is paying off in 2021
Extratime

East challenger? CF Montréal's "bold vision" is paying off in 2021
More News
Video
Video
MLS #SkillsAnywhere Challenge
0:58

MLS #SkillsAnywhere Challenge
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. HOU | July 20, 2021
15:09

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. HOU | July 20, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | July 20, 2021
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | July 20, 2021
WOODWORK: Cristián Gutiérrez, Vancouver Whitecaps - 57th minute
0:43

WOODWORK: Cristián Gutiérrez, Vancouver Whitecaps - 57th minute
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Join us after USMNT matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and tournament.