Chicharito tells Abby Wambach the story of how he got his nickname on Abby's Places

United States World Cup winner Abby Wambach met up with LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for this week's episode of Abby's Places on ESPN+.
The focus of the conversation is the art of the golazo and Hernandez has scored more than a few in his time. He's Mexico's all-time leader in goals scored and he’s currently tied with Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz atop the league with 10 goals this season.
but the two also cover the Mexican international's well-known nickname. He told her the simple story of the name, inspired by his dad's green eyes.
"He played soccer in my country and when my uncle saw that my dad has green eyes, he started saying, 'You have eyes like a pea,'" Chicharito told Wambach. "He was called pea, in Mexico that's chicharo. Then, I started playing soccer and I was the son of him so I was the little pea. From there, it was chicharito."
This week's episode is the third of Abby's Places, the first expansion of ESPN+'s Peyton's Places. Over the course of the series, Wambach will speak to different people in the world of soccer to discover why soccer is considered the beautiful game. In episode three, Wambach also talks to commentator Andres Cantor and tries play-by-play.
Episode three of Abby's Places drops today on ESPN+.