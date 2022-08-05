Chicharito named 2022 MLS All-Star Game captain

The votes are in and the fans have spoken.
LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will serve as team captain when the MLS All-Stars face Liga MX's best in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Saint Paul, Minnesota at Allianz Field on Aug. 10 (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).
Chicharito was deemed captain through a Twitter vote. Fans were provided the options of Chicharito, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira and New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Each player had their own hashtag and #CaptainChicharito received the most usage during the voting period (July 27 to Aug. 3). Both original tweets and retweets counted toward a player's total votes.
Chicharito will be joined by teammate Julian Araujo as LA Galaxy players at this year's MLS All-Star Game. It's the Mexican legend's second All-Star nomination since joining MLS in 2020. He has 26 goals and three assists in 53 appearances (46 starts) during that span, including seven goals this campaign.
Chicharito, who began his pro career at Liga MX's Chivas, will also represent the Galaxy in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field (7:30 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).