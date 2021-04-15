Chicharito: "I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am"

If the LA Galaxy are going to get back to their winning ways of years past in 2021, there's no doubt that Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is going to have to be a big part of it.

Hernandez was brought in as one of the biggest signings of last year's offseason, but his impressive pedigree crafted over years of prolific goalscoring in Europe and for Mexico's national team didn't materialize in his first injury-hit MLS campaign, which saw him score just two goals in 12 games and the Galaxy miss the playoffs.

As he looks ahead to his second season in the league, which kicks off this Sunday with an away match against Inter Miami CF (Sunday, 3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes), the 32-year-old forward said he's nothing but eager to get back on the field and showcase his true ability.

"I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am," Hernandez said on a Wednesday video call with reporters. "I'm very, very motivated, I think you all can see that in my social media, in my interviews, in the way I'm trying to improve myself in every aspect of my life. I'm very, very excited, very motivated and hopefully I can give my best and I can be my best version every single game so I can help my teammates and the coaching staff to do my part so we can win games, that's the most important thing."

Part of the reason for optimism that 2021 could be a turnaround year for the Galaxy comes from a potentially transformative offseason that saw new head coach Greg Vanney arrive from Toronto FC, where he built the Reds into a perennial Eastern Conference power.