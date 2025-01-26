Chicago Fire transfer Federico Navarro to Rosario Central

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Federico Navarro to Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central, the club announced Sunday. They'll retain a sell-on fee.
The 24-year-old Argentine spent three-and-a-half seasons with Chicago; he arrived in August 2021 from boyhood side Talleres on a U22 Initiative deal.
While with Fire FC, Navarro contributed 3g/4a in 81 matches across all competitions.
"We'd like to thank Fede for his service and contributions to the club," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"This move gives Fede the opportunity to return to his family and home country. This transfer is in the best interest of both the player and the club, and we wish Fede and his family all the best for the future."
Navarro is Chicago's second outgoing U22 player this winter after forward Georgios Koutsias was loaned to Swiss side FC Lugano. Additionally, DP midfielder Gastón Giménez reached a mutual contract termination with Chicago.
The changes occur as Chicago chase their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2017. The club's regular-season opener is Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
