Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov out four months after knee surgery

Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov underwent successful knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss roughly four months, carrying through late July.

Ivanov, 21, was acquired from Levski Sofia back in December 2020. He broke into Levski's first team at 16 for his debut and made 85 appearances with the club, adding 13 goals and 15 assists. He has played all across the front line, including both wings and center forward. A Bulgarian international, Ivanov made his debut with the senior national team in 2019 after being a stalwart with the youth international sides.

The Fire will place Ivanov on the Injured Reserve List, per a source, meaning he'll have to miss a minimum of six MLS games and will be removed from the active roster. He's expected to be reinstated to the active roster this summer following rehabilitation from the ailment.