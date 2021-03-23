Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov out four months after knee surgery

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov underwent successful knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss roughly four months, carrying through late July. 

Ivanov, 21, was acquired from Levski Sofia back in December 2020. He broke into Levski's first team at 16 for his debut and made 85 appearances with the club, adding 13 goals and 15 assists. He has played all across the front line, including both wings and center forward. A Bulgarian international, Ivanov made his debut with the senior national team in 2019 after being a stalwart with the youth international sides.

The Fire will place Ivanov on the Injured Reserve List, per a source, meaning he'll have to miss a minimum of six MLS games and will be removed from the active roster. He's expected to be reinstated to the active roster this summer following rehabilitation from the ailment. 

Placing him on the Injured Reserve List is significant, as Chicago were in need of an international roster spot and now don't require another one until Ivanov returns. By that point, the club could have another current international gain a green card, following the likes of Przemyslaw Frankowski and Alvaro Medran earlier this offseason.

