Chicago Fire FC sign midfielder Sam Williams

Chicago Fire FC have acquired the homegrown rights for midfielder Sam Williams from the New York Red Bulls , the club announced Friday.

Additionally, the 19-year-old signed a homegrown contract with Chicago through 2025 with club options for 2026-28.

In exchange for Williams, the Red Bulls receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). They could receive up to an additional $75k in performance-based GAM as well.

"Sam has been training with us since January and has proven not only his ability to compete at the first-team level, but also his resilience and ability to adapt," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.