Chicago Fire FC reveal they have frontrunner for new crest design

Chicago Fire FC’s plan to change their visual identity for the 2022 MLS season is chugging along, with a clear favorite emerging from the club’s interactive process.

In an update posted on the club’s website, senior vice president of marketing Kyle Sheldon wrote that their 12 designs were narrowed down to five possibilities and then eventually three. Now, Sheldon said they have a "consensus front runner" as they solicit internal and external feedback.

“Feedback on the leading crest has been consistently positive – we’ve heard across the board that it connects to the club’s past and also strongly represents Chicago,” Sheldon wrote. “The commentary has the project team feeling really good about where we are. But we’re continuing to explore and iterate to ensure we achieve what you’ve asked us to do in creating a crest that both pulls through our history and embodies Chicago.”

Upon soliciting supporter feedback, the Chicago city flag, the six-pointed star, the letter “C” and the Florian cross have all emerged as consistent symbols that could be integrated. They’re also working with lead designer Matt Wolff, who specializes in soccer crests and identities.

As for a timeline, Sheldon stressed that their branding project is progressing along. But some hurdles remain down the road as Chicago prepare to enter their 2021 MLS season.

“This process is likely to take some number of months, so we don’t expect to have another update for several weeks,” Sheldon wrote. “That said, we’ll convey new information as the process evolves behind the scenes.”

Ahead of the 2020 season, Chicago embarked upon a club-wide revamp that included a move to Soldier Field, first full year under owner Joe Mansueto and a new logo/colorway. They also brought in head coach Raphael Wicky, a new sporting department and nearly half a roster.

For more about how the Fire’s visual identity change is coming along, check out addtional updates here.

Chicago Fire FC

