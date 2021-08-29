Chicago Fire FC relish snapping winless streak, but focus not on playoffs yet

That was the case for Chicago Fire FC Saturday night in a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls . They rode a 32nd-minute goal by Robert Beric that was awarded following Video Review and left Red Bull Arena with their first road victory since Oct. 6, 2019.

It wasn’t necessarily aesthetically pleasing, not the best example of the beautiful game. But when a team goes 19 consecutive matches without a road victory, it hardly matters how three points are accrued.

“Let’s just try to keep going from game to game,” Beric said. “It’s difficult to think about playoffs now. I would like to say that we have to try to fight every game like that, like we (fought) today, and let's just make points every game. And we will see where we are going to finish the season.”

The win's broader significance surfaced in the standings. Chicago jumped the Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference table and are seven points below the playoff line in 10th place with 12 games remaining. Inter Miami CF and the Red Bulls, the two teams just below the Fire in the playoff chase, both have two games in hand.

“We had, for sure, prettier games on the road. We had, for sure, games where we played much better football, where we created way more chances,” Fire FC coach Raphael Wicky said. “But this was just a great team fight and the team showed a great mentality and spirit. And I think it was very hard to break down and that's why it's a deserved win.”

While it's not quite taken so long for Beric to score, there are certainly parallels to draw.

The club’s Designated Player No. 9 tallied just his third goal of the season and first since a 3-1 home win over Orlando City SC on July 7. His up-and-down form follows a 12-goal introduction to MLS, all after the Slovenian forward arrived in 2020 from Ligue 1's Saint-Étienne.

“I try to do my best every game and I try to score every game. That's my job at the end of the day,” Beric said. “But you know how it is, sometimes when you fall in this gap, and you simply cannot score, it also becomes a mental thing. It's not easy but let's hope with this win and with this goal that we try to keep the momentum.”

The Fire recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season, and goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth only needed to make two saves on the Red Bulls’ 20 shot attempts.

While the hosts were punished for not being clinical in the attacking third, the Fire ably handled the Red Bulls' pressure.

"Obviously in games where it's 1-0 on the road, the home team is going to come with a lot of pressure, a lot of attacking moments,” defender Jonathan Bornstein said. "And I thought we did a great job of absorbing that pressure, winning a lot of the crosses that came in, being tuned in at all the right moments, and so you've got to shake the hands of all the defenders and all the forwards.”

Bornstein was the only player in Saturday's starting XI from the squad that started in that 5-2 win over Orlando on Decision Day presented by AT&T on Oct. 6, 2019 – the date of Chicago's last road victory. Francisco Calvo would have been the second starter, but the Costa Rican international was on the bench at RBNY.