Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC re-sign veteran defender Jonathan Bornstein

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have re-signed veteran defender Jonathan Bornstein to a new one-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

Bornstein, 37, joined the Fire in 2019 and has made 61 appearances for the club, including 30 (25 starts) in 2021.

“Jonny has proven to be a strong leader for the club, on and off the field, and we’re pleased that he will be returning for another season,” said Sporting Director Georg Heitz in a team release. “In addition to his leadership qualities, Jonny is a talented and experienced defender who will provide competition within the roster. We look to forward working with him again in 2022.”

Bornstein made his MLS debut in 2006 with Chivas USA before departing at the end of the 2010 season and spending several years in Liga MX and then Israel before returning to MLS with the Fire. He also made 38 appearances for the US men's national team between 2007 and 2011.

It figures to be an offseason of change for the Fire under new head coach Ezra Hendrickson. The club announced last month that nine players, including Robert Beric (Designated Player), Alvaro Medran, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Luka Stojanovic and Kenneth Kronholm.

