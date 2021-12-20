Chicago Fire FC land goalkeeper Spencer Richey in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed goalkeeper Spencer Richey as a free agent through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024, it was announced Monday.
Richey arrives with six seasons of MLS experience, posting six clean sheets across 32 games. He spent last season with Seattle Sounders FC, and was with FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps FC beforehand.
“We’re very pleased to add Spencer to our roster heading into 2022,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “With nearly a decade of professional experience, Spencer will not only be a great mentor for Chris Brady and Gaga Slonina but will also provide competition and depth at the goalkeeper position.”
The 29-year-old joins a goalkeeping corps that includes two homegrowns in Brady and Slonina. The latter, just 17 years old, was recently in US men’s national team camp and projects as their starter in 2022.
Chicago are entering their first season under head coach Ezra Hendrickson. They last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017.