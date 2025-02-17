Chicago Fire FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The first thing Gregg Berhalter always does, for club or country, is fix the structure. His teams are basically never unbalanced, and if you’re never unbalanced, you’re unlikely to give up cheap goals. It’s not the sexiest thing in the world, but given how chronically unbalanced and unstructured the Fire have been for the better part of 15 years, it’ll make a massive difference.
- Weakness: At least five new starters, maybe six, means a lot of learning-to-play-together-on-the-fly moments. I’d expect that to lead to some dislocation and mechanical play in the attacking third.
Key Departures
- Rafael Czichos: The veteran center back was out of contract after three years as a regular starter.
- Gastón Giménez: Chicago and Giménez mutually terminated his contract, opening a Designated Player spot. The midfielder has since joined Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño.
- Fabian Herbers: The German midfielder was out of contract following the 2024 season. He spent six seasons in Chicago and was signed by Montréal via free agency.
- Georgios Koutsias: The 20-year-old Greek forward is on a year-long loan to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano. The deal opened a U22 Initiative spot.
- Federico Navarro: The Argentine midfielder, who spent three-and-a-half seasons with Chicago, was transferred to Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central. He also held a U22 Initiative spot.
- Arnaud Souquet: Chicago used a contract buyout on the French right back, who spent 2023-24 with the club.
Key Signings
- Jonathan Bamba: The Ivory Coast international winger joins from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo for reportedly around $2 million. He occupies a Designated Player spot alongside club-record signing Hugo Cuypers.
- Leonardo Barroso: The Portugal youth international fullback arrives on a U22 Initiative deal from Sporting CP B.
- Jack Elliott: Chicago landed the veteran center back via free agency. Elliott spent the past eight seasons with Philadelphia.
- Rominigue Kouamé: The Mali international arrives on loan from LaLiga2 side Cádiz CF, potentially partnering in central midfield with Kellyn Acosta.
- Sam Rogers: Arriving from Norwegian top-flight side Lillestrøm SK, the center back is a Seattle Sounders Academy product and once-capped US international.
- Philip Zinckernagel: The Danish winger joins Chicago from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge. He was named 2020 Eliteserien Player of the Year.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Last year: 7W-18L-9T, 30 points, 15th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify