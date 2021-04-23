Check it out: Columbus install state-of-the-art pitch at New Crew Stadium

New Crew Stadium continues to come to life, with Columbus Crew SC completing a state-of-the-art sod installation on Thursday.

The club has implemented SubAir Sport technology, which includes hydronic undersoil heating and grow lights to help create one of the most technologically advanced pitch surfaces in MLS. The pitch features Kentucky bluegrass and is 225 feet wide by 360 feet long, as surrounded by 13 feet of synthetic turf on the sidelines and 11 feet of synthetic turf on the end lines.

“In addition to creating a world-class matchday experience for supporters in the stands, it’s vital we provide our players with a world-class experience on the pitch,” Crew SC president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Given that our style-of-play values possession of the ball, it’s important the playing surface is optimal, something we have been able to accomplish thanks to our award-winning Grounds Crew.