MLS NEXT Pro

Chattanooga FC join MLS NEXT Pro for 2024 season

Chattanooga FC - MLS NEXT Pro
MLSsoccer staff

MLS NEXT Pro on Tuesday announced the addition of Chattanooga FC as an independent club for the league's third season in 2024.

Founded in 2009, Chattanooga FC most recently participated in the National Independent Soccer Association (third division), where they've competed the past three seasons. Pending sanctioning approval by the U.S. Soccer Federation, they're set to become the league's second active independent team, joining Carolina Core FC and 27 MLS-affiliated clubs.

The still-to-debut Jacksonville Armada FC and Cleveland complete a total of four independent clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro since its inaugural season.

“Since its founding, Chattanooga FC has been a pillar in the community through its efforts both on and off the field," MLS NEXT Pro president Charles Altchek said in a release. "We are thrilled to welcome the club to our league."

Chattanooga FC boast a unique fan ownership model, with more than 3,000 owner-fans spread across all 50 states and over more than 30 countries around the world.

“In our history, every time we’ve needed them, our supporters have stood up for CFC,” primary owner and vice chairman Davis Grizzard said. “We know that partnering with MLS NEXT Pro will put more eyes on our community now than ever before. As they’ve done for every major milestone in this club’s past, we’re excited to see fans celebrate this next chapter.”

In addition to the men's team, Chattanooga FC field a women's squad that competes in the Women's Premier Soccer League while also providing opportunities for nearly 700 local youngsters between the U7-U18 levels.

For the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season they'll continue playing their home games at Finley Stadium, which has previously hosted MLS preseason games, international friendlies and US Open Cup matches. The move to MLS NEXT Pro will coincide with renovations to the facility that will include a new luxury stadium club experience, new LED field lights, and elevator modernization.

With the addition of two new teams in 2024, updates on MLS NEXT Pro’s conference and division alignment and schedule for next season will be announced in the coming months.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

Jacksonville Armada FC announced as newest club in MLS NEXT Pro
Austin FC II come from behind to win 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup
2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Guide: Top stories, viewing info, and more
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Chattanooga FC join MLS NEXT Pro for 2024 season

Chattanooga FC join MLS NEXT Pro for 2024 season
Chicago Fire reward Brian Gutiérrez with U22 Initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire reward Brian Gutiérrez with U22 Initiative deal
What the 2023 MLS season meant for FC Dallas
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for FC Dallas
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake
What the 2023 MLS season meant for New England Revolution
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for New England Revolution
Troy Lesesne not returning as New York Red Bulls coach

Troy Lesesne not returning as New York Red Bulls coach
More News
Video
Video
Chicharito: Will he stay in MLS after LA Galaxy exit?
3:02
Extratime

Chicharito: Will he stay in MLS after LA Galaxy exit?
2023 MLS Defender of the Year: Matt Miazga
2:17

2023 MLS Defender of the Year: Matt Miazga
Columbus Crew advance past Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:45

Columbus Crew advance past Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | November 12, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | November 12, 2023
More Video