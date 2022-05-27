Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Charlotte FC enter their Week 14 clash with Seattle Sounders FC searching for their first away win in Major League Soccer (Sunday, 9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Now, if anyone thinks the visitors can't secure an upset victory when visiting the 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, manager Miguel Angel Ramirez would like a word.

“I’m not taking a plane almost six hours to just fight for a point,” Ramirez said during a Friday press conference. “If I go there, it’s because I want the three points. If not, I stay here. I never wake up in the morning thinking maybe on Sunday we get a point. I don’t have this mentality. I go always for three points. And if not I don’t make (this) my job.”

That’s not a shot at Seattle, whose quality Ramirez repeatedly lauded, so much as a challenge for the expansion side to make inroads away from Bank of America Stadium. They're 5W-2L-0D at home and have taken just one point away from North Carolina, a 0-0 draw at the Colorado Rapids in late April.

Plus, Ramirez was encouraged by Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup's Round of 16, a knockout-tournament contest that was available until Tom Barlow’s stoppage-time insurance goal. It brought a level of competitiveness the Spaniard has been waiting for beyond their home turf.

“I told them in the halftime talk that we were making this step against Red Bull,” he said. “We were competing much, much, much, much, much better in that game than in any game before. Also because of the difficulty of the game. For me, it was the most difficult game away that we have until now. So the response was really, really positive. They made that step.

“So of course I want now the consistency of this response. I want another step. And another step as individual players and as a team and myself as a coach, to get now a better result, a more positive result for us. Not only how we are competing, but of course to get a good result we need to compete well. If not, there’s no chance.”

Ramirez said it’s unclear how much he might rotate his squad after the midweek travels, but that he would field as strong a team as he felt prudent.

His options are already a bit limited. Striker and team-leading scorer Karol Swiderski is away with the Polish national team. Winger Yordy Reyna remains out with a thigh issue. Defenders Christian Makoun (thigh) and Harrison Afful (lower leg) both appeared as questionable on the team's injury report after playing Wednesday, but Ramirez believes they'll be available.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF have already won in Seattle this year, but both victories came while the Sounders were juggling their victorious CCL campaign.

Now, Charlotte will look to join them in the their first match on the West Coast. The Crown, like others, will enter the June international break soon after.

“They have a formation that they, a system that they use to repeat but from this formation, from this system they have a lot of mobility and different behaviors in the three different lines,” Ramirez said of Seattle. "Then there’s the individual quality that they have to unbalance and to make the difference in every line.

“So it will be very, very different from the last game defending and attacking. So again, you need to understand what we need to do to be effective defending and what are the ways, what are the spaces that we can take to be able to take chances.”

Charlotte FC

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings
Best XI: Top Eastern and Western Conference players thus far
More News
More News
MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders

Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders
USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community

USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
1:31

Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
15:04

Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
0:54

CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
1:22:23

CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10