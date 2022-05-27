Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders

“I’m not taking a plane almost six hours to just fight for a point,” Ramirez said during a Friday press conference. “If I go there, it’s because I want the three points. If not, I stay here. I never wake up in the morning thinking maybe on Sunday we get a point. I don’t have this mentality. I go always for three points. And if not I don’t make (this) my job.”

That’s not a shot at Seattle, whose quality Ramirez repeatedly lauded, so much as a challenge for the expansion side to make inroads away from Bank of America Stadium. They're 5W-2L-0D at home and have taken just one point away from North Carolina, a 0-0 draw at the Colorado Rapids in late April.

Plus, Ramirez was encouraged by Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup's Round of 16, a knockout-tournament contest that was available until Tom Barlow’s stoppage-time insurance goal. It brought a level of competitiveness the Spaniard has been waiting for beyond their home turf.

“I told them in the halftime talk that we were making this step against Red Bull,” he said. “We were competing much, much, much, much, much better in that game than in any game before. Also because of the difficulty of the game. For me, it was the most difficult game away that we have until now. So the response was really, really positive. They made that step.