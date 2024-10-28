Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Charlotte FC (No. 5) look to bounce back and even their Round One Best-of-3 Series against Orlando City SC (No. 4) on Friday night.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Following their 2-0 win in Game 1, Orlando are just one win away from facing either Inter Miami CF (No. 1) or Atlanta United (No. 9) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Charlotte force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at Inter&Co Stadium.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 5

Eastern Conference No. 5 Regular season: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)

Charlotte couldn't solve Orlando's high-flying attack, as the club's typically stout defense was cracked open in Sunday's 2-0 setback.

Now, the Crown look to rebound and force a pivotal Game 3 in this Round One series. They'll have the support of a raucous Bank of America Stadium in Game 2.

"We’ll have a big crowd behind us [on Friday] and that’ll certainly give us a spring in our step, because we looked – there was a little bit of lethargy in that first half today, and we can’t afford that on Friday," head coach Dean Smith said postgame.