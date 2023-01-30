Charlotte FC unveil name & crest for MLS NEXT Pro team: Crown Legacy FC 

Charlotte FC unveiled the name and crest of their MLS NEXT Pro team on Monday: Crown Legacy FC.

The newly-branded second team is one of seven clubs who will join MLS NEXT Pro for their inaugural season in 2023, bringing the developmental league to 28 teams total (27 MLS affiliates, one independent).

"Last year, when we announced our entry into MLS NEXT Pro, we were adamant about this team having a unique name and identity. Today, I’m thrilled to announce Crown Legacy FC to our fans. The team will have its own distinct brand within the Charlotte FC family," Crown Legacy FC team president Darrius Barnes said in a statement.

“The geometric shapes of the crown in the crest represent the building blocks of the player journey, rising through the ranks of the academy to the professional game with MLS NEXT Pro and onto the First Team. This is where players will build their legacy.”

Crown Legacy FC will play its home matches at a 5,000-capacity stadium within Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina. They also plan on creating community grassroots events in Matthews and the surrounding areas, so far partnering with Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department on the development of future projects.

On the sporting side, the new team completes a pathway from from Charlotte's academy system to the first team.