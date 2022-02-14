Charlotte FC unveil 2022 Newly Minted kit

Charlotte FC today officially unveiled their Community Kit by adidas ahead of the Club’s inaugural 2022 Major League Soccer season kicking off Feb. 26 at D.C. United.
Newly Minted Community Kit
Named the "Newly Minted Community Kit", the design honors the rich history of Charlotte’s Mint and the significant role the city played in minting early American currency. The kit is flooded in black and rounded out with culturally relevant graphic patterns in the neck tape and sleeve cuffs. The color story coincides with the Club’s crest as “minted” also meaning “freshly made.”
Carolina Kit
Charlotte revealed their first-ever primary kit on Dec. 9, 2021. The "Carolina Kit" has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner and features the branding of the club’s founding partners, including Ally as the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and Centene Corporation as the secondary sleeve partner.
MLS is Back on February 26!