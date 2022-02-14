Jerseys

Charlotte FC unveil 2022 Newly Minted kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLSAdidasKits_CLT_16x9

Charlotte FC today officially unveiled their Community Kit by adidas ahead of the Club’s inaugural 2022 Major League Soccer season kicking off Feb. 26 at D.C. United.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

Newly Minted Community Kit

Named the "Newly Minted Community Kit", the design honors the rich history of Charlotte’s Mint and the significant role the city played in minting early American currency. The kit is flooded in black and rounded out with culturally relevant graphic patterns in the neck tape and sleeve cuffs. The color story coincides with the Club’s crest as “minted” also meaning “freshly made.”

;
CLT-2022-Jersey2-a
CLT-2022-Jersey2-b
CLT-2022-Jersey2-c
CLT-2022-Jersey2-d
CLT-2022-Jersey2-e

Carolina Kit

Charlotte revealed their first-ever primary kit on Dec. 9, 2021. The "Carolina Kit" has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner and features the branding of the club’s founding partners, including Ally as the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and Centene Corporation as the secondary sleeve partner.

;
CLT-2022-Jersey1-a
CLT-2022-Jersey1-b
CLT-2022-Jersey1-c
CLT-2022-Jersey1-d

View more 2022 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 26!

Jerseys Charlotte FC
More News
More News
Sporting Kansas City waive forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City waive forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman
Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen after trade with Chicago Fire
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen after trade with Chicago Fire
Toughest draw? CF Montréal share CCL outlook for series vs. Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Champions League

Toughest draw? CF Montréal share CCL outlook for series vs. Santos Laguna
Ronny Deila: NYCFC "so confident" for Concacaf Champions League after MLS Cup title
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ronny Deila: NYCFC "so confident" for Concacaf Champions League after MLS Cup title
Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022
Toronto FC loan defender Auro to Brazil's Santos FC
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC loan defender Auro to Brazil's Santos FC
More News
Video
Video
New England Revolution Season Preview
11:17

New England Revolution Season Preview
Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
11:45

Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
17:44

Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
Real Salt Lake Season Preview
13:40

Real Salt Lake Season Preview
More Video