Charlotte FC reveal inaugural "Carolina Kit" primary jersey 

2021-MLS_CLTKIT_16x9

Charlotte FC have revealed their first-ever primary kit as they approach their MLS debut as the league's 28th team in 2022.

The "Carolina Kit" has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner and features the branding of the club’s founding partners, including Ally as the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and Centene Corporation as the secondary sleeve partner.

The blue-and-white adidas kit is set to be worn by Charlotte FC’s players for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons. The club kicks off their inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by their first-ever MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

“As our fans look forward to the debut of Charlotte FC in 2022, the new primary kit represents the bold and progressive philosophy of the club and embodies the pride and passion of our community,” said Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly in a team release. “This kit symbolizes our mission to unite fans across the Carolinas as we make history in MLS and in soccer in the United States.”

Buy now on mlsstore.com

CLT_2022_CAROLINA-KIT-1
;
CLT_2022_CAROLINA-KIT-2
CLT_2022_CAROLINA-KIT-3
Women's and kids sizes available

Buy now on mlsstore.com

Charlotte FC
More News
More News
NYCFC super-sub Gudmundur Thórarinsson could be an MLS Cup 2021 difference-maker

NYCFC super-sub Gudmundur Thórarinsson could be an MLS Cup 2021 difference-maker
NYCFC: We’re not underdogs in MLS Cup at Portland, “We can beat anybody”

NYCFC: We’re not underdogs in MLS Cup at Portland, “We can beat anybody”
Gio Savarese: MLS Cup 2021 will show soccer's growth in Portland, United States

Gio Savarese: MLS Cup 2021 will show soccer's growth in Portland, United States
"I'm ready": Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco hopeful of being fit for MLS Cup

"I'm ready": Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco hopeful of being fit for MLS Cup
NYCFC homegrown James Sands chases "really special" end to 2021 rise

NYCFC homegrown James Sands chases "really special" end to 2021 rise
Charlotte FC reveal inaugural "Carolina Kit" primary jersey 

Charlotte FC reveal inaugural "Carolina Kit" primary jersey 
More News
Video
Video
Ronny Deila on The Call Up Live
9:13

Ronny Deila on The Call Up Live
Sean Johnson on The Call Up Live
7:05

Sean Johnson on The Call Up Live
Gudi Thorarinsson on The Call Up Live
7:11

Gudi Thorarinsson on The Call Up Live
James Sands on The Call Up Live
7:24

James Sands on The Call Up Live
More Video