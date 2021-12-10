Charlotte FC reveal inaugural "Carolina Kit" primary jersey 

Charlotte FC have revealed their first-ever primary kit as they approach their MLS debut as the league's 28th team in 2022.

The "Carolina Kit" has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner and features the branding of the club’s founding partners, including Ally as the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and Centene Corporation as the secondary sleeve partner.

The blue-and-white adidas kit is set to be worn by Charlotte FC’s players for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons. The club kicks off their inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by their first-ever MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.