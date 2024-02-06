Charlotte FC transfer Vinicius Mello to FK Čukarički

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have opened a U22 Initiative roster slot, announcing Tuesday they have transferred Vinicius Mello to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički.

The 21-year-old Brazilian forward joined Charlotte from Internacional before their 2022 expansion season, but injuries and form limited him to just three substitute appearances (54 minutes total).

Charlotte are now led by head coach Dean Smith and return to action on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), hoping to build off their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut.