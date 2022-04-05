Charlotte FC sign Quinn McNeill, loan midfielder to Charlotte Independence

McNeill, 23, will spend the 2022 campaign on loan with USL Championship side Charlotte Independence. The clubs have signed an affiliate agreement for the year, meaning players signed to MLS contracts can be loaned back and forth between the clubs.

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Quinn McNeill through the 2022 MLS season with options across 2023-25, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

"Quinn joined us for part of preseason and really impressed in the training sessions, so we're delighted to sign him to his first professional contract. It’s important for him to get minutes as he continues to develop as a player and we’re thankful to the Independence for taking him on loan for the season,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

“The Independence have been good partners for us since our inception by providing our players a place to gain important minutes and we look forward to continuing that affiliation throughout the 2022 season.”

McNeill, a South Carolina native, joins after playing for Clemson University. In 2021, he had four goals and four assists in 22 matches as the Tigers won the Division I NCAA national championship.