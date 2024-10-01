Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

This season, the Croatian shot-stopper has a league-leading 10 shutouts and is fourth in MLS in saves (113). He holds the second-longest shutout streak of the year at 524 minutes.

"Kristijan has been exceptional since he joined the club ahead of our inaugural season and has since established himself as one of the elite goalkeepers in Major League Soccer," sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.