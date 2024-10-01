Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
This season, the Croatian shot-stopper has a league-leading 10 shutouts and is fourth in MLS in saves (113). He holds the second-longest shutout streak of the year at 524 minutes.
"Kristijan has been exceptional since he joined the club ahead of our inaugural season and has since established himself as one of the elite goalkeepers in Major League Soccer," sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.
"He is a fierce competitor who wants to push for trophies and has proven time and time again that he can be a match-winner in net. Kristijan is another defensive piece that we have extended for multiple seasons, and we’re delighted for him to continue his career in Charlotte as we continue to build a club aimed towards winning MLS Cup."
Kahlina originally joined Charlotte from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets. The 32-year-old is the fourth member of the defense to recently sign a new contract, following Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett.
In the last three seasons, Kahlina has kept 25 clean sheets in 97 all-competition appearances for Charlotte.
"I am glad to be continuing in Charlotte’s jersey and that I will have the privilege of enjoying the support of our loyal fans for the years to come," said Kahlina.
"I am extremely happy that our results show that both Charlotte FC and I are improving from season to season. This moment brings new obligations and responsibilities for the following seasons to achieve the result we desire, which is the title of MLS champion!"
