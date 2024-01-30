Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper David Bingham through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

Bingham, 34, is entering his 13th MLS season and has played 202 matches in MLS across three clubs: the San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers.

"David has been a well-respected goalkeeper in this league for over a decade and we’re excited to add him to our goalkeeping options for the 2024 season," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"He’s going to come in and add competition to our goalkeeper group, and as a veteran player, provide valuable experience for our young goalkeepers to learn from daily."

In Charlotte, Bingham joins presumed starter Kristijan Kahlina on the depth chart. They also have George Marks and Chituru Odunze.

Now led by head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte return to action on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).