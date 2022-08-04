Charlotte FC sign defender Nathan Byrne from Derby County

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed defender Nathan Byrne from Derby County of the English Championship, the club announced Thursday.
The 30-year-old right back joins through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He'll occupy an international roster slot.
“Nathan is a well-rounded, versatile right back who has proven his ability in a very competitive and physical English Championship," said sporting director Zoran Krneta in a release. "He is a top pro who brings added veteran leadership to our dressing room.
“His experience will provide valuable competition in the squad as we continue to add pieces to our roster to continue to build on our competitive foundation moving forward.”
Byrne is coming off a season with Wayne Rooney's Deby County side, where he played alongside Charlotte midfielder Kamil Jozwiak.
As a defender, he has a strong two-way presence coming up through Tottenham's academy system tallying 15 goals and 44 assists across 373 league games in the English Championship and League One.
Byrne is the most recent transfer to come from the evergrowing Derby County pipeline. In addition to Rooney (D.C. United head coach) and Jozwiak, Ravel Morrison was also signed by D.C. during the summer transfer window.
READ MORE:MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant