Charlotte FC sign defender Nathan Byrne from Derby County

Charlotte FC have signed defender Nathan Byrne from Derby County of the English Championship, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old right back joins through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He'll occupy an international roster slot.

“Nathan is a well-rounded, versatile right back who has proven his ability in a very competitive and physical English Championship," said sporting director Zoran Krneta in a release. "He is a top pro who brings added veteran leadership to our dressing room.