Charlotte FC sign defender Henry Kessler

Charlotte FC have signed defender Henry Kessler via free agency, the club announced Thursday.

Kessler is under contract through the 2026 season with club options for June 2027 and 2027-28.

The 27-year-old center back arrives with 5g/1a in 135 appearances (all competitions) spanning the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC. He's entering his seventh MLS season.

"Henry comes to Charlotte with a ton of experience and is an MLS-caliber starting defender," said general manager Zoran Krneta.