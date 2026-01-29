Charlotte FC sign defender Henry Kessler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed defender Henry Kessler via free agency, the club announced Thursday.
Kessler is under contract through the 2026 season with club options for June 2027 and 2027-28.
The 27-year-old center back arrives with 5g/1a in 135 appearances (all competitions) spanning the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC. He's entering his seventh MLS season.
"Henry comes to Charlotte with a ton of experience and is an MLS-caliber starting defender," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"His six years of playing in this league give him a clear understanding of what it takes to compete and win trophies. He will be a strong addition to our backline as we solidify our spine and continue building off last season's top-four finish."
Kessler began his pro career after being picked No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by New England. He earned two USMNT caps in 2021.
Seeking their third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte begin their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at St. Louis (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
