Charlotte FC sign defender David Schnegg via waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have claimed left back David Schnegg off waivers, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Austrian international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Schnegg spent the last season and a half with D.C. United, producing 2g/1a in 40 games across all competitions since joining the Black-and-Red from Austrian Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz in July 2024.

Capped once by Austria, Schnegg has played extensively at the club level in his native country. He's also featured in Italy's top two divisions for Venezia FC and FC Crotone.

“David is a left back with experience in both Major League Soccer and Europe that will provide great depth and competition for our back line,” said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.

“He showed his durability and consistency last season, and his arrival will strengthen our defense and help us win.”

Seeking their third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte begin their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at St. Louis CITY SC (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV).