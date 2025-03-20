Charlotte FC sign Dean Smith to new contract

Charlotte FC have signed head coach Dean Smith to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The Englishman joined Charlotte ahead of the 2024 campaign after over a decade in England's top divisions, most notably with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Last year, Smith led Charlotte to a club-record points total (51) and their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win. The Crown also had the league’s second-best defensive record as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of Charlotte FC and I’m honored to sign a new contract with the club," said Smith. "Everyone at the club is aligned in our vision to be a leader in Major League Soccer.