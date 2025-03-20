Charlotte FC sign Dean Smith to new contract

Charlotte FC have signed head coach Dean Smith to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
The Englishman joined Charlotte ahead of the 2024 campaign after over a decade in England's top divisions, most notably with Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Last year, Smith led Charlotte to a club-record points total (51) and their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win. The Crown also had the league’s second-best defensive record as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed being the head coach of Charlotte FC and I’m honored to sign a new contract with the club," said Smith. "Everyone at the club is aligned in our vision to be a leader in Major League Soccer.
"To our supporters, you have made our family feel welcome in this city and for that we’re grateful to each one of you. We will work together with the aim of consistently challenging for major trophies every season."
In year two under Smith, Charlotte are off to the best start in club history. Key players include Kahlina, USMNT defender Tim Ream, club captain Ashley Westwood, USMNT forward Patrick Agyemang and Designated Player wingers Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada.
The Crown also have roster flexibility to potentially fill a third DP spot.
"Dean has been an exceptional leader for Charlotte FC and we are excited for him to sign a new contract," said club owner David Tepper.
"The club’s success over the past year is a reflection of his dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. We look forward to what the future holds with Dean leading the way."