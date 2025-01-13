Charlotte FC re-acquire midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos

"We wanted Pep to return to the club in 2025 and we’re delighted to finalize a loan that sees him back in Charlotte where he played an integral role last season," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"Pep showed his versatility last year and gives us added flexibility in our attacking options. He will benefit from a full preseason with Dean [Smith] and the rest of the squad, and we’re excited to see him back on the pitch this week."