Charlotte FC re-acquire midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have re-acquired midfielder Pep Biel on loan from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos through Aug. 1, the club announced Monday.
The 28-year-old Spaniard joined Charlotte last August on a half-season loan from Olympiacos. Ultimately, that deal's purchase option wasn't exercised.
During his initial loan, Biel contributed 2g/3a in 11 appearances as Charlotte finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Unlike during his first CLTFC stint, Biel will not occupy a Designated Player roster slot.
"We wanted Pep to return to the club in 2025 and we’re delighted to finalize a loan that sees him back in Charlotte where he played an integral role last season," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"Pep showed his versatility last year and gives us added flexibility in our attacking options. He will benefit from a full preseason with Dean [Smith] and the rest of the squad, and we’re excited to see him back on the pitch this week."
Charlotte's second season under head coach Dean Smith begins on Feb. 22 at Seattle Sounders FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
