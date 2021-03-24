Charlotte FC partner with Ally Bank to install 22 mini-pitches in Charlotte and Carolinas

Charlotte FC have partnered with Ally Bank to install 22 new mini-pitches across Charlotte and the Carolinas with the first pair of pitches to be located at The Apartments at Sailboat Bay in East Charlotte, the club announced Tuesday.

The pitches will provide a safe playing space for youth and adults in the community, where more than 100 children are currently served by Charlotte FC’s partner Street Soccer 658. The non-profit foundation will use the pitches at Sailboat Bay for its soccer programming.