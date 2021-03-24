Charlotte FC partner with Ally Bank to install 22 mini-pitches in Charlotte and Carolinas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC have partnered with Ally Bank to install 22 new mini-pitches across Charlotte and the Carolinas with the first pair of pitches to be located at The Apartments at Sailboat Bay in East Charlotte, the club announced Tuesday.

The pitches will provide a safe playing space for youth and adults in the community, where more than 100 children are currently served by Charlotte FC’s partner Street Soccer 658. The non-profit foundation will use the pitches at Sailboat Bay for its soccer programming.

“We are proud to work with Ally in producing our first mini pitches for community use,” Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly said in a statement. “We believe in the power of soccer as a force for positive change, and the new fields at Sailboat Bay represent another stepping stone in our commitment to serving communities in Charlotte and across the Carolinas.”

The turf pitches at Sailboat Bay will be completed and ready for use this spring, and a kickoff event is being planned to celebrate the unveiling. They will be available for open play for the apartment community, in addition to youth programming.

“There is not much field space in East Charlotte, and this area has so many great ‘sport for social change’ programs doing amazing work,” Street Soccer 658 endeavor director Peter Fink said. “By starting at Sailboat Bay, Charlotte FC is showing shows that they are really paying attention to the community, and want to support these programs by filling a need.”

Charlotte FC’s 22 Pitches Initiative will install mini soccer pitches in neighborhoods across Charlotte and the Carolinas in an effort to eliminate the barriers to access for youth players. Each pitch will be supported with a character-based mentoring curriculum and soccer programming.

Charlotte FC loan Brandt Bronico to Charlotte Independence
Charlotte FC renovations at Bank of America stadium to begin in March
Charlotte FC sign fourth player, Polish center back Jan Sobocinski

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
