Charlotte FC exercise buyout of Souleyman Doumbia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Charlotte FC have exercised the buyout of the remainder of defender Souleyman Doumbia's loan, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined the Crown during the 2025 season on loan from Belgian side Standard Liège.

He tallied two assists in 11 MLS appearances, but was limited due to various injuries.

“We wish Souleyman nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said general manager Zoran Krneta. "Souleyman played a key part in our successes when he was on the field this year, but unfortunately, injuries kept him off the field and didn’t allow him to reach his full potential with us in Charlotte."

This is Charlotte's first contract buyout this season. Each club can buy out up to two players who have a guaranteed contract per season and free up the corresponding salary budget space.