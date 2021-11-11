Charlotte FC offer support after Sergio Ruiz takes leave of absence from Las Palmas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC and manager Miguel Angel Ramirez have publicly expressed their support for midfielder Sergio Ruiz – who was announced last year as the 2022 expansion team's first-ever signing – after the 26-year-old took a leave of absence at this current club.

Ruiz's 18-month loan to Spanish second division side Las Palmas was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of the year. Instead it may be over after Las Palmas announced he's been allowed to take an indefinite leave of absence "at the recommendation of specialists due to his psychological state."

Charlotte have now issued their own statement, as has Ramirez.

"The club is prepared to make every resource available to fully support Sergio," reads the club statement.

Added Ramirez: "Sergio is an incredible player, but more so an amazing human being, and all of us are here to support Sergio and his family. We look forward to welcoming him in Charlotte when he is ready to return to professional football."

Las Palmas play on Spain's Canary Islands, which is also where Ramirez is from. Ruiz has now returned to his home city of Santander.

Ruiz had an excellent 2020-21 campaign with Las Palmas, scoring five goals and assisting six more while making 37 Segunda Division appearances.

But he contracted COVID-19 over the summer and then dealt with a foot injury that limited him to six games in the current league season.

Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign club’s first-ever eMLS player
Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
More News
More News
USA-Mexico: 5 things to know about El Tri before crucial World Cup qualifier 
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USA-Mexico: 5 things to know about El Tri before crucial World Cup qualifier 
Vital USA-Mexico World Cup qualifier poised to be "game of duels"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Vital USA-Mexico World Cup qualifier poised to be "game of duels"
What to know about the big MLS names out of contract this offseason
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What to know about the big MLS names out of contract this offseason
Charlotte FC offer support after Sergio Ruiz takes leave of absence from Las Palmas

Charlotte FC offer support after Sergio Ruiz takes leave of absence from Las Palmas
United States U20s shake off rust in loss to Brazil at Revelations Cup

United States U20s shake off rust in loss to Brazil at Revelations Cup
Chicharito and Mexico: Will El Tri regret not having in-form Galaxy star vs. USMNT & Canada?
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Chicharito and Mexico: Will El Tri regret not having in-form Galaxy star vs. USMNT & Canada?
More News
Video
Video
Berhalter vs. Tata: Does the US have a coaching advantage over Mexico?
5:36

Berhalter vs. Tata: Does the US have a coaching advantage over Mexico?
It’s USA vs. Mexico in the biggest match yet of 2022 World Cup Qualifying
1:22:26

It’s USA vs. Mexico in the biggest match yet of 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Which Country has the Ultimate Home Field Advantage? THE OCTAGON
7:27

Which Country has the Ultimate Home Field Advantage? THE OCTAGON
Brian White Takes Us Inside the Whitecaps Locker Room and the Mind of Vanni Sartini
34:31

Brian White Takes Us Inside the Whitecaps Locker Room and the Mind of Vanni Sartini
More Video