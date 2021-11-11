Charlotte FC offer support after Sergio Ruiz takes leave of absence from Las Palmas

Charlotte FC and manager Miguel Angel Ramirez have publicly expressed their support for midfielder Sergio Ruiz – who was announced last year as the 2022 expansion team's first-ever signing – after the 26-year-old took a leave of absence at this current club.
Ruiz's 18-month loan to Spanish second division side Las Palmas was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of the year. Instead it may be over after Las Palmas announced he's been allowed to take an indefinite leave of absence "at the recommendation of specialists due to his psychological state."
Charlotte have now issued their own statement, as has Ramirez.
"The club is prepared to make every resource available to fully support Sergio," reads the club statement.
Added Ramirez: "Sergio is an incredible player, but more so an amazing human being, and all of us are here to support Sergio and his family. We look forward to welcoming him in Charlotte when he is ready to return to professional football."
Las Palmas play on Spain's Canary Islands, which is also where Ramirez is from. Ruiz has now returned to his home city of Santander.
Ruiz had an excellent 2020-21 campaign with Las Palmas, scoring five goals and assisting six more while making 37 Segunda Division appearances.
But he contracted COVID-19 over the summer and then dealt with a foot injury that limited him to six games in the current league season.