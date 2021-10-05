Charlotte FC name first-ever chief fan officer

McIntosh previously served as chief revenue officer for the Norfolk Admirals, a professional ice hockey team based in Norfolk, Virginia. He has over a decade of experience in sales and service at Houston Dynamo FC and with professional basketball teams the Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

“I am thrilled to join Charlotte FC and for the unique opportunity to help grow soccer in the Carolinas,” McIntosh said. “Soccer is a big part of my identity and family’s culture, I understand firsthand how this game can positively impact and transform a community.

"I took this role because I have an undying passion for this sport and a true desire to see our beautiful game grow in the Carolinas and in this country. That growth happens when fans have a voice. I can’t wait to immediately start meeting fans and listen to their ideas about how we can create an innovative and unique experience that exceeds their expectations in 2022 and beyond.”