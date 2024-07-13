Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC loan defender Hamady Diop to Serbian team

Hamady Diop - Charlotte FC - loan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Charlotte FC have loaned defender Hamady Diop to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički, the club announced Saturday. The deal lasts through Jan. 15, 2025.

Diop went No. 1 overall to Charlotte in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The Senegal native has played in just three MLS matches, accruing 35 minutes off the bench.

“A loan is the right move for Hamady at this time for his development as a player, and everyone at the club wishes him well during his spell at Čukarički,” Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

Last February, Charlotte transferred forward Vinicius Mello and defender Guzmán Corujo to FK Čukarički.

As Diop exits, Chralotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference during manager Dean Smith's first season. Their 23 goal against are the 2nd-fewest in MLS.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Hamady Diop

