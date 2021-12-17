Charlotte FC land defender Harrison Afful as free agent

The 35-year-old Ghanaian defender joins for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023. He's spent the last seven seasons with the Columbus Crew.

“Harrison brings a wealth of experience into our locker room, and we’re excited to continue to add title-winning players to our inaugural roster. His production over the last six seasons in MLS is vital for us and he’s been a highly regarded defender around the league,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

“Across his stellar career, Harrison has been part of eight championships, both here in Major League Soccer and in Africa, and everyone at the club will be able to lean on his leadership.”

Since joining Columbus in 2015, Afful recorded six goals and 18 assists across 164 regular-season matches (155 starts). He was part of Crew teams that won MLS Cup 2020 and the 2021 Campeones Cup.

Aside from Afful, Charlotte also have Jaylin Lindsey as a primary option at right back. Lindsey was acquired from Sporting Kansas City in last weekend’s half-day trade window.