Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs suspended one additional match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rules ahead of Week 32 of the 2022 season.
Fuchs suspended
Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs has been issued an additional one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 55th minute of Charlotte's match against New York City FC on September 10.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
The one-match suspension will be in addition to the automatic one-match suspension for the red card Fuchs received during the game. He will be unavailable for Charlotte’s next two matches: on September 17 against Chicago Fire FC and October 1 against the Philadelphia Union.
Hernandez fined
Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez was found guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 65th minute of Columbus' match against CF Montréal on September 9.
Hernandez has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Quioto fined
CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 65th minute of Montréal's match against the Columbus Crew on September 9.
Quioto has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Hollingshead fined
LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 13th minute of LAFC's match against FC Dallas on September 10.
Hollingshead has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Charlotte FC/NYCFC fined
Charlotte FC and NYCFC have each been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match on September 10. Charlotte (second violation) and NYCFC (third violation) have each been fined an undisclosed amount.
NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing has also been issued an undisclosed fine for violating the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season.