Charlotte FC acquire Eryk Williamson from Portland Timbers

Charlotte FC have acquired US international midfielder Eryk Williamson from the Portland Timbers , the clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the 27-year-old, Portland receive up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money ($100k guaranteed GAM, $250k conditional GAM). They also retain a sell-on percentage should Williamson be transferred outside of MLS.

Williamson joins Charlotte after producing 6g/20a in 98 regular-season games for Portland across 2018-24. An MLS is Back Tournament champion in 2020, he missed significant portions of the 2021 and 2023 seasons due to ACL (knee) injuries.

Internationally, the former D.C. United Academy standout has six USMNT caps and was part of their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup-winning side. He also starred at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Eryk is a player who our front office and coaches know very well and brings proven MLS production to our midfield,” said Charlotte GM Zoran Krneta. “He is a versatile player who is creative and dynamic on the ball which combined with his knowledge of the league makes him an excellent fit for our team.