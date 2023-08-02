Charlotte FC acquire defender Jere Uronen from French club 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have acquired left back Jere Uronen from French side Stade Brestois 29, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Finland international defender is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Uronen is Charlotte’s third signing of the soon-closing Secondary Transfer Window, joining veteran midfielders Scott Arfield (last at Scotland’s Rangers FC) and Brecht Dejaegere (last at France’s Toulouse FC). Both Uronen and Dejaegere were previously in the top-flight Ligue 1.

“We are excited to welcome Jere to Charlotte. His experience at the highest level of the game, whether that be helping his country to their first-ever major tournament in Euro 2020 or advancing into the knockout rounds of the Europa League, will be a vital addition to the squad,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.