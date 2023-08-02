Charlotte FC acquire defender Jere Uronen from French club 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired left back Jere Uronen from French side Stade Brestois 29, the club announced Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Finland international defender is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
Uronen is Charlotte’s third signing of the soon-closing Secondary Transfer Window, joining veteran midfielders Scott Arfield (last at Scotland’s Rangers FC) and Brecht Dejaegere (last at France’s Toulouse FC). Both Uronen and Dejaegere were previously in the top-flight Ligue 1.
“We are excited to welcome Jere to Charlotte. His experience at the highest level of the game, whether that be helping his country to their first-ever major tournament in Euro 2020 or advancing into the knockout rounds of the Europa League, will be a vital addition to the squad,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.
“We needed a specific player profile to align with our head coaches’ playing style and fill a position of need, and Jere’s skills and experience fill both objectives. We look forward to integrating him with the team alongside our other summer signings as we strengthen the roster for a push to the playoffs.”
Uronen spent the second half of the previous European season on loan to German Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04. He’s also played extensively for Belgium’s KRC Genk and Sweden’s Helsingborgs IF, all before joining Brest in 2021.
For his professional career, Uronen has played in over 300 matches. He’s also scored once in 63 appearances for Finland, now joining international teammates like Minnesota United FC striker Teemu Pukki, Inter Miami CF midfielder Robert Taylor and Austin FC defender Leo Väisänen in MLS.
Charlotte, in their second-ever season, are chasing a first-ever trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Christian Lattanzio’s team is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, four points off the postseason pace at the Leagues Cup break.
