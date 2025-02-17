Charlotte FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They will defend deep, they will defend hard and they will annihilate anyone who’s unprepared for that in transition. Adding Wilfried Zaha to a front line that already has Patrick Agyemang and Liel Abada… man, give them any space at all and you’re picking the ball out of your own net.
- Weakness: Can they be dangerous in any other phase of play? Moving Pep Biel inside to play as a true No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1 could unlock things, but Dean Smith was reluctant to take one of his piano carriers out of midfield last year.
Key Departures
- Karol Swiderski: The Poland international was transferred to Greek side Panathinaikos FC for a reported $2 million fee. Swiderski is Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer with 32 goals.
- Jere Uronen: The Finnish international left back was transferred to Swedish top-flight side AIK Fotboll, falling out of favor after Tim Ream’s arrival last summer.
- Junior Urso: The veteran Brazilian midfielder had his contract option declined and has since signed with Houston.
Key Signings
- Pep Biel: Charlotte re-acquired the Spanish midfielder on loan from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. He initially joined the Crown on a half-season loan last August.
- Eryk Williamson: The US international midfielder was acquired via a trade with Portland. He brings vast MLS experience to Charlotte’s midfield, earning over 100 appearances since 2018.
- Wilfried Zaha: The Ivory Coast international and Crystal Palace legend was acquired on loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray. He occupies a DP spot alongside Abada.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Dean Smith
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Last year: 14W-11L-9T, 51 points, 5th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series