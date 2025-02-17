MLS is Back

Charlotte FC 2025 Season Preview

25MLS_JerseyReveal-CLT-16x9 - final

MLSsoccer staff

2025 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They will defend deep, they will defend hard and they will annihilate anyone who’s unprepared for that in transition. Adding Wilfried Zaha to a front line that already has Patrick Agyemang and Liel Abada… man, give them any space at all and you’re picking the ball out of your own net.
  • Weakness: Can they be dangerous in any other phase of play? Moving Pep Biel inside to play as a true No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1 could unlock things, but Dean Smith was reluctant to take one of his piano carriers out of midfield last year.

Key Departures

  • Karol Swiderski: The Poland international was transferred to Greek side Panathinaikos FC for a reported $2 million fee. Swiderski is Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer with 32 goals.
  • Jere Uronen: The Finnish international left back was transferred to Swedish top-flight side AIK Fotboll, falling out of favor after Tim Ream’s arrival last summer.
  • Junior Urso: The veteran Brazilian midfielder had his contract option declined and has since signed with Houston.

Key Signings

  • Pep Biel: Charlotte re-acquired the Spanish midfielder on loan from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. He initially joined the Crown on a half-season loan last August.
  • Eryk Williamson: The US international midfielder was acquired via a trade with Portland. He brings vast MLS experience to Charlotte’s midfield, earning over 100 appearances since 2018.
  • Wilfried Zaha: The Ivory Coast international and Crystal Palace legend was acquired on loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray. He occupies a DP spot alongside Abada.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Charlotte FC season preview XI 2025

Predictions

Full standings

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Dean Smith
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Last year: 14W-11L-9T, 51 points, 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

All 2025 season previews

NEXT: Chicago Fire FC season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video