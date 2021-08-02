Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying

Coming off the US men's national team's thrilling Concacaf Gold Cup Final triumph over Mexico, who should be the team's No. 1 goalkeeper come World Cup Qualifying has emerged as a major storyline.

That's due to a stalwart showing from New England Revolution standout Matt Turner, who started and played every minute of every match during the Yanks' Gold Cup-winning run, shining throughout between the posts. The 26-year-old was honored with the Best Goalkeeper Award for his efforts, which included multiple highlight-reel saves in crucial moments.

Turner's breakout showing on the international level adds another name to the mix of potential options at the position for head coach Gregg Berhalter. Current Manchester City and former Columbus Crew netminder Zack Steffen has long been the presumed starter. But Ethan Horvath, who recently transferred to English Championship side Nottingham Forest, made a case of his own in injury relief for Steffen with a legendary showing in the USMNT's wild Concacaf Nations League victory earlier this summer.

So, who should start when the fast-approaching World Cup Qualifiers kick-off? MLSsoccer.com's Charlie Davies weighed in on the latest installment of Extratime Club & Country, saying that he believes all three have a valid argument, but that Turner should indeed lay claim to the No. 1 spot.