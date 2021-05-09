Chara and Roldan brothers make MLS history with starts in Portland vs. Seattle

Even before the opening whistle was blown, the latest installment of the Cascadia rivalry between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders featured a piece of MLS history. For the first time ever, two sets of brothers were named as starters in the same game.

The two sets of brothers, of course, are Portland's Diego and Yimmi Chara and Seattle's Roldan brothers, Alex and Cristian. The four already made history of another kind last September when they became the first two sets of brothers to play in the same MLS game with the two Charas and Cristian Roldan starting and Alex Roldan coming off the bench.

It is not the first time history has been made by a pair of brothers in MLS this season. Just two weeks ago, Federico and Gonzalo Higuain became the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS game when they both grabbed goals in Inter Miami's defeat of the Philadelphia Union.

Like the Higuains, the Charas have also already become one of the few pairs of brothers to assist the other for an MLS goal. And both the Charas and Roldans will be key to their team's hopes in Sunday's matchup (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Diego Chara has been a linchpin of the Timbers midfield for a decade, while Yimmi joined him last year to add an attacking spark as a dynamic winger.

The Roldans, meanwhile, both came to the Sounders via the MLS SuperDraft, with Alex joining Cristian as a regular in the first XI this season as a right wing back.

Seattle Sounders FC Portland Timbers Diego Chara Yimmi Chara Alex Roldan Cristian Roldan

Advertising

Related Stories

Portland, Seattle eager to rekindle Cascadia rivalry in front of fans
Three things Portland must do to stop Seattle in Sunday's rivalry match
MLS projected lineups - Week 4

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Chara and Roldan brothers make MLS history with starts in Portland vs. Seattle

Chara and Roldan brothers make MLS history with starts in Portland vs. Seattle
Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1

Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1
Minnesota United lament shocking 0-4 start: "This is unacceptable”

Minnesota United lament shocking 0-4 start: "This is unacceptable”
Gianluca Busio excited about Matt Besler reunion: "I don’t think I’d be in this position without him”

Gianluca Busio excited about Matt Besler reunion: "I don’t think I’d be in this position without him”
Greg Vanney's LA Galaxy renovation project boosted by "culture win" in El Trafico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Greg Vanney's LA Galaxy renovation project boosted by "culture win" in El Trafico
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 4's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 4's action
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Lewis Morgan, Inter Miami CF - 77th minute
0:42

GOAL: Lewis Morgan, Inter Miami CF - 77th minute
SAVE: Brad Guzan, Atlanta United - 18th minute
0:18

SAVE: Brad Guzan, Atlanta United - 18th minute
GOAL: Josef Martínez, Atlanta United FC - 9th minute
0:49

GOAL: Josef Martínez, Atlanta United FC - 9th minute
Week 4 continues Sunday! Here are 4 things you should know
1:03
Headlines

Week 4 continues Sunday! Here are 4 things you should know
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.