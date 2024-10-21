CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Wild Card

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Tuesday evening when CF Montréal (No. 8) host Atlanta United (No. 9) in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, deciding who meets Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Friday night at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ). They'll then return home on Nov. 2 and, if necessary, contest a third match away on Nov. 9.

If a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This all occurs during head coach Laurent Courtois' first season in Montréal. He arrived last winter after leading Columbus Crew 2 to an MLS NEXT Pro title.

CF Montréal ended the regular season in fantastic form (5W-1L-1D stretch), going from below the playoff line to hosting the Eastern Conference Wild Card match.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9

Eastern Conference No. 9 Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Atlanta got a Decision Day miracle, winning 2-1 at rivals Orlando City SC and seeing some results fall their way. After sneaking into the playoffs, they'll hope to become this year's Cinderella team.

The Five Stripes' attack is led by summer signing Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze, while midfielder Bartosz Slisz and center back Stian Gregersen – two offseason signings – are other key figures.