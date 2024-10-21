Matchday

CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Wild Card

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Tuesday evening when CF Montréal (No. 8) host Atlanta United (No. 9) in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, deciding who meets Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

  • Stade Saputo | Montréal, Quebec

If a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Friday night at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). They'll then return home on Nov. 2 and, if necessary, contest a third match away on Nov. 9.

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 8
  • Regular season: 43 points (11W-13L-10D)

CF Montréal ended the regular season in fantastic form (5W-1L-1D stretch), going from below the playoff line to hosting the Eastern Conference Wild Card match.

Josef Martínez (11g/3a), Caden Clark (4g/4a) and Bryce Duke (3g/5a) spearhead their attack, while Canadian internationals Jonathan Sirois, Joel Waterman, Samuel Piette and Nathan Saliba comprise the team's spine.

This all occurs during head coach Laurent Courtois' first season in Montréal. He arrived last winter after leading Columbus Crew 2 to an MLS NEXT Pro title.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
  • Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Atlanta got a Decision Day miracle, winning 2-1 at rivals Orlando City SC and seeing some results fall their way. After sneaking into the playoffs, they'll hope to become this year's Cinderella team.

The Five Stripes' attack is led by summer signing Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze, while midfielder Bartosz Slisz and center back Stian Gregersen – two offseason signings – are other key figures.

Atlanta are underdogs, especially amid a season of significant roster/front-office change. But don't rule out interim coach Rob Valentino's side just yet.

