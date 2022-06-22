CF Montréal, Toronto FC take rivalry into Canadian Championship semifinals

“For teams like us in MLS – us, the Whitecaps and Toronto – if you’re not lifting that Canadian Championship at the end of the year, it doesn’t matter what you do in the league, it can always kind of be seen as a blemish,” said the Canadian international. “So we know there’s a lot of pressure on the line in terms of that. This is the best way to go and win a trophy, the easiest way to a degree. We know this is a really big opportunity to kick on in the second half of the season and it starts with performances like this.”