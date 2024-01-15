Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Sebastian Breza from Bologna

A familiar face is back at CF Montréal, as the club announced Monday they have acquired goalkeeper Sebastian Breza from Bologna FC 1909.

The 25-year-old former Canadian youth international is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27.

Breza previously spent 2021-22 on loan at Montréal from Bologna, appearing in 38 matches across all competitions and helping the club win the 2021 Canadian Championship.

Breza spent the past half-decade at Bologna, the Italian Serie A club that shares an owner (Joey Saputo) with Montréal. He's featured extensively in Italy's lower tiers, plus was recently on loan at Swiss Super League side Yverdon Sport FC.

In Montréal, Breza joins returning starter Jonathan Sirois and backup Logan Ketterer on the first-team roster. They're now coached by Laurent Courtois and are preparing for a Feb. 24 opener at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

