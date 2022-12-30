CF Montréal sign George Campbell to multi-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed defender George Campbell to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old center back initially join CFMTL in mid-December via a trade from Atlanta United. In three seasons with Atlanta, the US youth international had one goal across 36 regular-season games (22 starts).

Montréal, now led by head coach Hernan Losada, are looking to build off their best-ever MLS season and a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference table. They've lost several key pieces to transfers abroad, and Campbell is part of their revamped roster.