CF Montréal sign forward Sunusi Ibrahim to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed forward Sunusi Ibrahim to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

"It was important to keep Sunusi with us for several more years," said CFMTL vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. "We were his first club when he left Africa at only 18, but he is still very young today at 21, and we can see that he has potential.

"After three seasons in Montréal, he has learned a lot. He has managed to show us his qualities and it is now up to us to make sure he continues to improve and becomes even more consistent in the future so that he can help us achieve the club's objectives."

The U22 Initiative signing from Keffi, Nigeria tallied 3g/3a in 25 MLS appearances (11 starts) this season while adding 3g/1a in Canadian Championship play.

In three seasons with Montréal, the 21-year-old has proven to be a solid rotational piece, logging over 2,300 total minutes and helping the club win the Canadian Championship in 2021.

With CF Montréal parting ways with head coach Hernán Losada in November, it's unclear what approach their yet-to-be-named replacement will take. But Ibrahim will likely compete for minutes with the team's other young forwards, Kwadwo Opoku and Chinoso Offor.