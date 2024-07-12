CF Montréal sign English defender Tom Pearce

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed defender Tom Pearce through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

The former England youth international was out of contract after playing for lower-division side Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old has 4g/20a in 124 career appearances, with additional stops at Leeds United and Scunthorpe. This is Pearce’s first move abroad.

"We're delighted to add Tom to our squad," Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a release.

"He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three. He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the club and help us achieve our objectives."

Pearce gives Montréal depth alongside Raheem Edwards, their starting left wingback. Lately, Ruan and Lassi Lappalainen have played right wingback.

That’s all under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois, whose side is 11th in the Eastern Conference (23 points; 5W-9L-8D) as the All-Star break nears.