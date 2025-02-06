CF Montréal sign defender Dante Sealy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed defender Dante Sealy to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old US youth international was out of contract after spending five seasons (2020-24) as an FC Dallas homegrown player. With Dallas, Sealy produced 2g/1a in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Sealy has also played on loan at the reserve side of Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven, tallying 6g/1a in 54 matches with Jong PSV.

"We are delighted to add Dante to the team," said Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a dynamic player who brings speed and volume to the left flank. Developed in different environments in North America and Europe, he has room to progress and the potential of reaching new heights."