CF Montréal's Victor Wanyama retires from international soccer with Kenya

Victor Wanyama’s international career has come to a close.
The CF Montréal midfielder announced Monday on Twitter that he’s played his final game for the Kenyan national team. He scored seven times in 52 appearances for the Harambee Stars, memorably captaining them at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Heading into October's international window, Kenya are second in Group E of CAF's qualifiers before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Wanyama didn't feature in their September window draws against Uganda and Rwanda.
“The time has come to hand over the team to the next generation so that they too can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights,” Wanyama wrote in a statement. “I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field, but until then, I will still be The Harambee Stars’ biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines.”
The 30-year-old joined CF Montréal in March 2020 from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, signing as a Designated Player via a free transfer. He’s since produced four goals and three assists in 44 games (all starts), cementing his place as one of MLS’ top defensive midfielders.
Before signing for Tottenham, Wanyama also competed for the EPL’s Southampton FC and Scottish Premier League side Celtic FC, as well as Belgium’s Beerschot.