CF Montréal's Victor Wanyama retires from international soccer with Kenya

The CF Montréal midfielder announced Monday on Twitter that he’s played his final game for the Kenyan national team. He scored seven times in 52 appearances for the Harambee Stars, memorably captaining them at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The time has come to hand over the team to the next generation so that they too can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights,” Wanyama wrote in a statement. “I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field, but until then, I will still be The Harambee Stars’ biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines.”