CF Montréal sign homegrown defender Félix Samson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed homegrown defender Félix Samson, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with options for 2029 and 2030.

The 18-year-old Canadian youth international joined Montréal's academy in August 2023 from New York City FC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II. As part of the move, the club acquired Samson’s homegrown rights from NYCFC.

Samson was named a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star. He received his first call-up to Canada's U-18 side in August.

“We are thrilled to welcome Felix to the first team,” said managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology, Luca Saputo. “Félix is a promising center back who can also play as a right back. His build-up play ability and his anticipation skills set him apart.

"His work ethic and ambition point to a promising future as a professional player.”

Montréal finished 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points), missing out on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs under interim head coach Marco Donadel.