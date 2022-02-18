Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed forward Kei Kamara for the 2022 MLS season with an option year for 2023, the club announced Friday.

Kamara, a 15-year MLS veteran, is the fifth all-time leading scorer in league history with 130 goals (and 47 assists) across 359 regular-season matches. He's only three goals behind Jaime Moreno (133) and four behind Jeff Cunningham (134) in the leaderboard.

CF Montréal are Kamara’s ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He was last in MLS in 2020 with the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC.

“In the absence of numerous attacking options through either injury or illness, namely that of young forward Ivy Brisma who had a strong preseason training camp, we had to take measures to strengthen the roster,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “Kei is a highly experienced player in MLS whose offensive abilities will help us both on the pitch and in the locker room with our young group of players. We’re happy to welcome him to the club.”

Kamara, who was a free agent, last competed for HIFK Fotboll in Finland. The 37-year-old has also played overseas at English sides Middlesbrough and Norwich City earlier in his career.

This winter, Kamara featured for Sierra Leone in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. He’s earned 39 caps for the Leone Stars from 2010-22.

Transfer Tracker CF Montréal Kei Kamara

Related Stories

LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
New England Revolution sign defender Ryan Spaulding
More News
More News
LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery
Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit

Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit
Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
3:25

Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
3:25

Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
Inter Miami CF Season Preview
10:40

Inter Miami CF Season Preview
Toronto FC Season Preview
13:41

Toronto FC Season Preview
More Video