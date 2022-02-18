CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season

Kamara, a 15-year MLS veteran, is the fifth all-time leading scorer in league history with 130 goals (and 47 assists) across 359 regular-season matches. He's only three goals behind Jaime Moreno (133) and four behind Jeff Cunningham (134) in the leaderboard.

CF Montréal are Kamara’s ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew , Sporting Kansas City and more. He was last in MLS in 2020 with the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC .

“In the absence of numerous attacking options through either injury or illness, namely that of young forward Ivy Brisma who had a strong preseason training camp, we had to take measures to strengthen the roster,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “Kei is a highly experienced player in MLS whose offensive abilities will help us both on the pitch and in the locker room with our young group of players. We’re happy to welcome him to the club.”