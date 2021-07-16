CF Montréal rejoice at long-awaited Stade Saputo return: "It's joy and pleasure"

"It's joy and pleasure," said head coach Wilfried Nancy, who is in his first year as head coach but has been with the club since 2011. “I’m happy for everyone and for the fans."

It won't be "normal" by any stretch, but for the first time in nearly a year, CF Montréal are finally heading home. MTL will face FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), after spending the first third of the 2021 campaign playing mostly "home" in Florida.

The last game in Montréal they played in front of fans in "normal" circumstances — whatever that means in 2021 — was on March 10 of 2020.

The last time CF Montréal actually played in Montréal was September 9 against Toronto FC last year, the last of three home games played without fans in the wonky 2020 season thrown on its head by the pandemic.

Being home is a welcomed return to many, but a first to some.

Forward Mason Toye was acquired from Minnesota United during the 2020 season, after the club played those three games at home. Djordje Mihailovic was added in a blockbuster trade this offseason and was with the US U-23 national team for Olympic qualifying before linking up with his teammates towards the end of preseason, after they relocated to Florida ahead of the start of the season.

“For a guy like Djordje, he got traded here, but joined us in Florida from national team stuff," Toye said. "It’s awesome for him, i know he’s loving it. We're all loving it. ... It’s funny, I’ve never actually played for Montréal in Montréal."